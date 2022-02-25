NewsGaming News

Natural History Museum announces late night gaming event

The free event will let people play games such as ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’, all in the name of education

By Ali Shutler
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Jurassic World Evolution 2. Credit: Frontier Developments

London’s Natural History Museum has announced a late night gaming event as their first in-person Lates since 2020.

The event, which takes place February 25, will host a series of talks from scientists and game developers.

People will also be able to explore the museum afterhours and play a host of video and board games, including Jurassic World Evolution 2, Wholesome: Out And About, Ecopunk 2044 and Hungry Shark Evolution, allowing players to “explore the natural world by stepping into a virtual one.” Other games are still to be announced.

According to the NHM’s website, “We’ll have the games’ creators on-hand so you can get a behind-the-scenes perspective on game design, storytelling and nature. Inspired by the nature in the games on display? Have a chat with one of the Museum’s scientists who’ll be there to answer your questions.”

The museum has also “partnered with Draughts board game café to provide a library of nature-related games catering for all tastes. Whether you fancy collecting birds or terraforming Mars, a five-minute card game or an hour-long session, the team from Draughts will be on-hand to recommend games that suit your tastes and get you started.”

The event is also offering “an after dark behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s fascinating zoology spirit collection”. Tickets will be free and will be available here.

In other news, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience launches April 1 in London and sees teams of 8 people explore a 30,000 square foot destination within the famous Stable Market in Camden.

According to the website Tomb Raider: The Live Experience will take adventure-seekers on a journey to join Lara Croft on her pursuit to recover a powerful artifact that has fallen into the hands of a dangerous enemy.”

To celebrate, a statue of Lara Croft has been erected in Camden.

