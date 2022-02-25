Natural History Museum announces late night gaming event

London’s Natural History Museum has announced a late night gaming event as their first in-person Lates since 2020.

The event, which takes place February 25, will host a series of talks from scientists and game developers.

People will also be able to explore the museum afterhours and play a host of video and board games, including Jurassic World Evolution 2, Wholesome: Out And About, Ecopunk 2044 and Hungry Shark Evolution, allowing players to “explore the natural world by stepping into a virtual one.” Other games are still to be announced.

Advertisement

According to the NHM’s website, “We’ll have the games’ creators on-hand so you can get a behind-the-scenes perspective on game design, storytelling and nature. Inspired by the nature in the games on display? Have a chat with one of the Museum’s scientists who’ll be there to answer your questions.”

The museum has also “partnered with Draughts board game café to provide a library of nature-related games catering for all tastes. Whether you fancy collecting birds or terraforming Mars, a five-minute card game or an hour-long session, the team from Draughts will be on-hand to recommend games that suit your tastes and get you started.”

The event is also offering “an after dark behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s fascinating zoology spirit collection”. Tickets will be free and will be available here.

In other news, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience launches April 1 in London and sees teams of 8 people explore a 30,000 square foot destination within the famous Stable Market in Camden.

Advertisement

According to the website “Tomb Raider: The Live Experience will take adventure-seekers on a journey to join Lara Croft on her pursuit to recover a powerful artifact that has fallen into the hands of a dangerous enemy.”

To celebrate, a statue of Lara Croft has been erected in Camden.