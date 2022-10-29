Naughty Dog and new Sony studio are co-developing a game from “a beloved franchise”

Sony‘s new San Diego-based studio is reportedly co-developing a new game with Naughty Dog from “a beloved franchise”.

According to a job listing discovered on a recruitment website earlier this week, Sony is currently searching for a senior producer to work on “building a new internal game development team in partnership with PSS Visual Arts” (via VGC).

PSS Visual Arts is the San Diego-based support studio that most recently worked on bringing The Last Of Us Part 1 to life.

It was also detailed that the project will be developed alongside Naughty Dog, best known for creating the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us.

This mention was later removed and replaced with, “Sony PlayStation is building a new internal game development team. This is the same world-class team known for its contributions to the Last of Us franchise!”

However, another job listing has now been uncovered which seems to provide even more details on the unannounced project. This role would fill the Game Design Intern and explains it’s for “a new PlayStation studio based in San Diego, CA.”

“We are a new PlayStation studio based in San Diego, CA,” the listing reads. “Our team seeks to impact SIE positively by inspiring the thoughts and emotions of players worldwide through an amazing gaming experience.”

The post adds that the team is “currently co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise.”

At this time, it’s unclear what franchise the new project will be from. It’s possible that considering it’s mentioned as a “beloved franchise”, the game could be from the Uncharted universe – although no further details have been shared.

