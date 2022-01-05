Naughty Dog boss confirms its working on “multiple game projects”

Neil Druckman, the co-president of Naughty Dog, has confirmed that the studio is working on “multiple game projects”.

During Sony’s CES 2022 press conference, titled “Co-create the Future of Entertainment”, the developer appeared via pre-recorded message during a segment about the upcoming Uncharted film.

Druckman explained how excited the team is about the Uncharted series’ upcoming adaptation, which features Spider-Man star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully.

He then referenced the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV show which stars Pedro Pascal of Disney’s The Mandalorian and Bella Ramsay from Game of Thrones.

“We’re dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog.”

You can see Neil Druckman’s appearance at around the 16-minute mark.

While Druckman didn’t reveal any details about what’s in the works at the acclaimed PlayStation studio, several games have been rumoured to be in development for some time.

In December, it was revealed via a job listing that the developer is looking to hire a senior monetisation/economy designer for a multiplayer project.

According to the job listing, the project is described as the studio’s “first standalone multiplayer game”, according to the job listing. Adding that, the monetisation designer will help “build an incredible, player-friendly economy” and “will focus on in-game initiatives to increase revenue and conversion while maintaining a strong player-first value system.”

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases for PlayStation later this month, while PC players will have to wait a bit longer. The collection sees Uncharted 4: A Thieves End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy come to PlayStation 5 with new visual enhancements.

In more PlayStation news, it’s been announced that Ghost Of Tsushima has shifted over 8million copies since it was released in July 2020. Sony announced the milestone as part of their CES 2022 conference.