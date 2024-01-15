Naughty Dog confirms ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ making-of documentary

Naughty Dog has confirmed the previously-abandoned making-of documentary for The Last Of Us Part 2 is finally being released.

Following the release of The Last Of Us in 2013, Naughty Dog shared the 85-minute making-of documentary Grounded, which allowed fans to “go behind-the-scenes [and] learn about the dogged development and unique philosophy at work in the making of the universally acclaimed hit video game”.

The studio has now confirmed a similar film about The Last Of Us Part 2 is due for release. Work on Grounded 2 originally began in 2016 but was abandoned due to COVID-19. The documentary doesn’t currently have a release date, but Naughty Dog has said it will be shared for free on YouTube and “as part of a post-launch update for The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered”.

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II is coming! It will be available on YouTube and as part of a post-launch update for #TLOU2Remastered. Watch the trailer for this upcoming documentary here: https://t.co/KoLONR9Dcc pic.twitter.com/Wai2OYJWgw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 12, 2024

A two-minute, spoiler-filled trailer for Grounded 2 starts with one developer explaining how The Last Of Us Part 2 was the “longest, most ambitious game in the studio’s history. That’s a big challenge to take on,” they add, before other developers talk about crunch and the pressure they faced, as well as the impact of leaks and working through the pandemic.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered is due for release January 19 for the PlayStation 5. As well as updated graphics, improved accessibility options and a new roguelike survival mode called No Return, The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature a trio of “lost levels”, giving players a glimpse into the creative process of the game.

In December Jeffrey Pierce, who voices Tommy Miller in The Last Of Us Part 2, confirmed that work had not begun on a rumoured third entry in the franchise. It comes after series co-creator Neil Druckmann previously said the franchise would only continue if they could write a story that matched what had come before.

