Naughty Dog is open to making more ‘Uncharted’ games

Naughty Dog is reportedly open to the idea of creating more Uncharted games, according to a recent interview.

During a new interview with GamesRadar, the creative director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Shaun Escayg and game director Kurt Margenau were asked whether the developer would make a new title in the action-adventure series in the future.

“I think we can say for certain that we can never say never,” said Escayg. “Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves, I love, and Kurt loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was the last game in the franchise, which launched in 2017, a spin-off to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End starring Chloe Frazier and Nadine Ross.

Since then, Naughty Dog hasn’t confirmed if there are concrete plans for a new Uncharted game starring recurring characters, nor completely new ones.

Fans of the series have previously shared their predictions for a new title, with some saying the next game could star Nathan Drake’s daughter, Cassie, in the role of the treasure hunter. Meanwhile, other fans have stated they would like to see Chloe and Nadine return once again.

Tomorrow (January 28) marks the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remastered version of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy for the PlayStation 5.

In NME‘s review, Jon Bailes said: “A PS5 performance boost keeps these Uncharted games looking as cutting-edge as ever, providing a good reason to revisit Nate and Chloe’s spectacular adventures, even though some of the series’ well-worn habits could do with a revamp themselves.”

