Naughty Dog is “prioritising” ‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ fixes before Steam Deck support

Naughty Dog has shared that it will be “prioritising fixes and patches” for The Last Of Us Part 1 before trying to support it on Valve‘s handheld Steam Deck PC.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Though The Last Of Us Part 1 launched on PC last week (March 28), Valve currently lists the game as “unsupported” for the Steam Deck.

Today (April 4), Naughty Dog acknowledged the lack of Steam Deck support, but confirmed it was not currently the studio’s priority due to performance issues that have plagued The Last Of Us Part 1 since launch.

Advertisement

“While we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck, we are prioritising fixes and patches before submitting it for verification,” shared Naughty Dog. “We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version.”

And while we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part I on Steam Deck, we are prioritizing fixes and patches before submitting it for verification. We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 3, 2023

The Last Of Us Part 1 debuted to ‘Mostly Negative’ player-submitted reviews when it launched last week, due to a range of technical errors that players were experiencing.

However, Naughty Dog has since issued a number of patches that have aimed to increase the game’s stability and address problems that players have highlighted.

Two updates are planned for The Last Of Us Part 1 this week, while Naughty Dog has acknowledged that the PC port may have fallen short of players’ expectations.

“We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected,” said the studio. “Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.”

Advertisement

Despite The Last Of Us Part 1‘s bumpy PC debut, Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic series has a busy future. The studio recently shared that it plans to bring more games to PC, while HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last Of Us has been greenlit for a second season.