Naughty Dog might never make ‘The Last Of Us Part 3’

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio might not make a follow-up to ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation.

The Last Of Us was released in 2013, ahead of a sequel in 2020 and a 2022 remake. The series is among the best-ever selling video games, while a recent HBO adaptation (starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) has introduced more people to Naughty Dog’s world.

However in a new interview, Druckmann (who was also involved in the HBO series) has said Naughty Dog are under no obligation to create a Part 3.

“I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last Of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not. All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher Sony has supported us every step of the way to follow our passions,” he told Buzzfeed.

“He went on to explain that this meant that “just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.”

Druckmann explained that despite the Uncharted series being “insanely successful” Naughty Dog has been able to “put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done [with Uncharted 4]. We’re moving on.”

“Likewise, with The Last Of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue it or not. If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love – just like the first and second game did – then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

Naughty Dog are currently working on a standalone, multiplayer game set in The Last Of Us universe.

More news is expected this year but talking to Buzzfeed, Druckmann explained: “You’ll be able to enter the world of The Last Of Us with your friend and get to experience the tension and the brutality of that world [alongside] a brand new story and cast of characters that live in another city that we haven’t seen yet. This is going to be another chapter in that universe.”

