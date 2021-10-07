Naughty Dog teases “something big” coming soon

The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog is currently hiring to fill dozens of new positions to work on “something big”.

Over 60 new positions are currently being advertised via Naughty Dog’s recruitment page, and animation director Jeremy Yates has already teased that this means “something big” is coming.

“Y’all know this means we’re up to SOMETHING big,” he said via Twitter, retweeting a job advert posted via the official Naughty Dog Twitter account.

Y’all know this means we’re up to SOMETHING big. 🤫🤗🤐 https://t.co/dlW5tL1UR4 — Jeremy Yates (@Jeremy_Yates) October 7, 2021

Naughty Dog’s animation department currently has more open positions than any of its other departments, with listings including both permanent and temporary positions across single and multiplayer teams.

As for precisely what this “something big” will be, that remains a bit of a mystery. Naughty Dog has been actively hiring for some time, with this slew of new roles seemingly confirming that the studio is gearing up for, well… something. It’s been noted by GamesRadar that the studio is already actively working on The Last of Us Factions – the multiplayer spinoff mode which was previously cut from The Last of Us Part II.

This new mode is now said to be more of a standalone expansion for The Last of Us Part II, but we’re still yet to see any developments on the project.

Additionally, it was previously revealed that The Last of Us had a plot outline for Part III, but this was not actively in development. As well as the cancellation of planned DLC, there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to The Last of Us.

But with Uncharted also in the mix, it could be something else entirely.

Whatever it is, it looks as though Naughty Dog is gearing up for something. And that likely means we’ll be getting some great news sooner or later.

