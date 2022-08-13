‘NBA 2K23’ Michael Jordan mode to feature 15 of his most famous matches

2K has detailed upcoming game mode “The Jordan Challenge” in NBA 2K23, which will let players “relive Michael Jordan’s career from his early days as a college sensation to his game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA finals.”

The game mode was originally in NBA 2K11, with this version containing 15 “unique game experiences” based around the career of Jordan. Each game is being made to feel like it’s actually taking place in the year it did originally (via Eurogamer).

There are a number of features being introduced in an effort to make “The Jordan Challenge” authentic, including: a video filter system to recreate the TV quality at the time, era-specific broadcast elements, legendary coach and analyst Mike Fratello, aka The Czar lending their voice to the mode, pre-game interviews and more.

Advertisement

You can check out the reveal video for the mode below.

The first challenge will see the player control Jordan at the 1982 National Championships as the University of North Carolina took on Georgetown, with the last depicting game six of the 1998 NBA finals. All 15 of the challenges will be in chronological order, and you can find them here.

Jordan is also one of the cover athletes of the game, alongside Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi as well.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialised on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

NBA 2K23 is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on September 8.

Advertisement

In other news, director Guillermo del Toro is still annoyed that Konami cancelled Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills after the P.T. demo.