‘Need For Speed 2022’ will reportedly be current-gen console exclusive

It’s been reported that a new Need For Speed game will be released later this year, but only for current-gen consoles.

The claims come from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb who suggests EA plans to release the latest edition of the long-running franchise towards the end of 2022.

“Need for Speed is still coming this year. That game should be coming in November,” Grubb said on his Giantbomb show Grubbsnax (via VGC) “If you are a Need for Speed fan who has bought a next-gen console, here’s some news; it’s next-gen only. They are shifting to next-gen only.”

Last year, EA chief studio officer Laura Miele told Polygon that the new Need For Speed game would be released by March 2023 for current and last-gen consoles. It came as the title was delayed by a year, with developer Criterion Games moving into a support role on Battlefield 2042.

The last game in the Need For Speed franchise was a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The shift to current-gen consoles comes as the the remaster of Dead Space is also only being developed for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. “This allows the developers to have a higher baseline and take advantage of the latest hardware without having to hold back.”

