‘Need For Speed’ developer will now support the ‘Battlefield’ series

Criterion, the developer of Need For Speed, has been brought on board the Battlefield series by publisher Electronic Arts.

The developer, based in Guildford in the United Kingdom, has joined DICE, Ridgeline and Ripple Effect as the teams that are working on constructing a “connected Battlefield Universe”.

Electronic Arts had revealed that the next Battlefield game would be a “reimagination” of the series following the chaotic launch and support for Battlefield 2042 from 2021 onwards.

The reallocation of Criterion, though, will engender “an immediate positive impact” on Battlefield 2042 and pre-production on the next title.

“Criterion has a rich history in gaming, having worked on Battlefield, Battlefront, Burnout, and of course, Need for Speed. I’m thrilled to have a studio with such pedigree join the studios I oversee,” shared Vince Zampella, Respawn Entertainment founder and EA Entertainment general manager, in a post to Electronic Arts’ blog.

Criterion Games contributed to the development of Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2042 but its most recent release was Need For Speed Unbound. This entry was the first game that Criterion was credited as the core developer since Most Wanted in 2012.

The last “volume” of downloadable content for that game arrived in August, adding a custom Porsche 911 Carrera S and Porsche Taycan Turbo S to celebrate of the 75th anniversary of the manufacturer.

Zampella addressed the future of Need For Speed in the announcement, however, did not offer any specifics. “You might not know I have a passion for cars, which also makes Criterion a perfect match for me to explore another genre in gaming that I love,” continued the executive.

“I’m really looking forward to working with a core group as we shape what’s next for the franchise.”

