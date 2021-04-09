‘Neo: The World Ends With You’ gets new trailer confirming release date

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Neo: The World Ends With You.

The release date trailer not only shows off more gameplay, but also confirms that the game is headed to PC as well.

Neo: The World Ends With You takes place in modern-day Shibuya, Tokyo, with locations based on the real place albeit rendered in an anime art style.

Players are forced to take part in the life-or-death battle of the Reaper’s Game, while uncovering the mysteries behind it.

The trailer also reveals the large cast, consisting of rival Reaper teams players will be facing against, as well as their respective English voice actors.

Most importantly, the trailer reveals the game’s release date on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for July 27. A PC release via the Epic Games Store is also confirmed, but is tentatively schedule for “this summer”.

The trailer can be viewed below, with more details provided in PlayStation Blog.

Neo: The World Ends With You is a follow-up to The World Ends With You, originally released in 2012 on Nintendo DS, making use of the handheld console’s unique dual screens.

It was subsequently adapted to work on a single screen with ports on iOS and Android subtitled ‘Solo Remix’, followed by a Nintendo Switch port dubbed ‘Final Remix’.

Elsewhere, Square Enix also showed footage of Final Fantasy XIV running on PS5, which is getting an open beta later this month.