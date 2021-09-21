‘Neo: The World Ends With You’ has a PC release date

Neo: The World Ends With You is officially coming to PC via the Epic Games store later this month.

Launching on PC on September 28, Neo has already been out on Nintendo Switch and PS4 since July. In NME’s four-star review of the game, Jordan Oloman said it was “the coolest JRPG I’ve ever played”.

“It oozes style from every orifice,” he wrote, “and I can’t quite believe it’s real. Here we have a role-playing game about Shibuya youth culture, starring a cast of eccentric kids with unbelievable fashion sense.

“Instead of Materia or spells, you collect pins that give you powers to unleash and master in battle. Instead of armour, you shop for clothes and craft stat-boosting outfits from a variety of fashion subcultures. The ambitious plot concerns The Reaper’s Game, a life-or-death competition where teams of deceased players battle monsters called ‘Noise’ in a parallel Tokyo called the Underground in order to escape their fate.”

The pre-purchase page has already gone up on the Epic Game Store, where Neo costs £49.99.

Neo: The World Ends With You is a sequel to the similarly titled 2007 DS game The World Ends With You. A port of the original was available on Switch, but the new game upgraded the Shibuya surroundings and character sprites significantly.

The original game utilised the DS’ dual-screen system, while Neo combines the two into something more manageable on Switch and PC. Although the PC port was announced back in July, this is the first time fans have received a firm date.

In other news, Sony has confirmed the upgrade path and price for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 for those that own Death Stranding on PS4.

Players that already own the game on PS4 won’t have to shell out for the entire game again, paying just £5 to upgrade their copy to the current generation. It was suggested in a PlayStation Blog post that the upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut would cost $10, with no UK price given at the time.