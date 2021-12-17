‘Neon Abyss’ is today’s free game on the Epic Games Store

The daily giveaways continue with Neon Abyss available to grab on the Epic Games Store now. A new game will be given away every day as part of the festive season.

Neon Abyss is a run n’ gun roguelike from Veewo Games and published by Team17. According to the store page, “Neon Abyss pits you as a member of ‘Grim Squad’ – a task force set-up by Hades himself to infiltrate the Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end as every time you die, you’ll find yourself more empowered than before.”

Neon Abyss will be free until 4 PM GMT on Saturday, December 18, when a new mystery game will replace it. The Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day for the next two weeks.

Advertisement

The Epic Games Store is also hosting its winter sale and there are several discounts across the store, but the sale also introduces a new feature. Epic Coupons allow shoppers to apply a £10 discount to any eligible game and to earn coupons, all users need to do is purchase an eligible game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has launched on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store recently. However, fans are noticing issues with framerates in the game’s early areas. Digital Foundry’s John Linneman tweeted saying the port was “terrible”, adding that the footage he was captured “using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p and it’s a mess. The smooth presentation was central to [Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s] storytelling and this version compromises it.”

In other news, Ernie Hudson has revealed that a Ghostbusters game is on the way from Illfonic. He said, “I just got an email because we’re doing another video game. They’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not too sure who’s going to do it. I know me and Danny (Dan Aykroyd), I think. I’m not sure about Billy (Bill Murray) will do anything on it. So, there will be another video game.”