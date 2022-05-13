‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is crossing over with ‘PUBG Mobile’

PUBG Mobile’s next collaboration is with the hugely iconic and influential ’90s mecha anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

A press email regarding the crossover reads: “PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has today revealed a brand new limited-time game mode inspired by the iconic and acclaimed anime series Evangelion.”

“The new ‘Core Circle’ game mode comes to Livik and Erangel. Players can watch EVA-01’s face off against Evangelion’s sixth Angel in a special event running from May 19 to June 19 in Erangel.”

During the event, players will also be able to obtain limited Neon Genesis Evangelion items, including the plugsuits worn by the main characters while they pilot their respective EVA units, themed armour, parachutes and backpacks, as well as a special buddy who isn’t specified (although Pen Pen the penguin, one of Evangelion’s mascots, seems like a fair guess).

Starting from tomorrow (May 14), players will be able to play classic matches to earn Exploration Progress prior to the new game mode’s release a few days later. Exploration Progress can be exchanged for the limited-time rewards, with the Core Circle game mode providing additional progress.

Head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, Vincent Wang, had this to say about the collaboration: “Evangelion is one of the most famous and recognisable anime series of all time, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring its unique action, and futuristic world to PUBG Mobile. The ‘Core Circle’ game mode continues our commitment to give players unforgettable experiences based on universally acclaimed and culturally significant partners, enriching the PUBG Mobile experience for both current and new players.”

This isn’t PUBG Mobile’s first collaboration with popular anime, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Arcane also being represented within the game.

In other news, Sega is set to release multiple remasters, remakes, and spin-offs within this financial year.