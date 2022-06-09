‘Neon White’ announces a surprise launch for next week

An additional trailer for Neon White was showcased at Summer Games Festival 2022, which revealed the game’s release date, June 16.

Neon White is an upcoming first-person shooter and puzzler mashup from Angel Matrix, it will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The trailer features the gunplay and vertical platforming mechanics that will be core to Neon White. These gameplay clips are interspersed with animation of the characters.

Advertisement

The premise of Neon White is the player plays an assassin from hell who is tasked with slaying demons in order to ascend to heaven. In order to progress to the next level, the player will have to slay all the enemies in their current area. Weapons are represented as different cards, with the depicted weapons not appearing on screen.

With lead designer Ben Esposito admitting watching speedrun videos was a big inspiration for him, expect Neon White to have fluid and engaging level design with a whole host of puzzles. The trailer certainly shows enough gameplay to see this design philosophy at play.

Check out every other Summer Game Fest announcement here, or anything announced during the Summer Of Gaming 2022 here as well.