‘Neon White’ soundtrack was inspired by ‘Doom’ reboot tracks

The composer of speedrun-shooter Neon White has explained how id Software’s rebooted Doom titles heavily inspired the game’s sound.

Matt Stephenson AKA Machine Girl composed the music in Neon White, and in a recent interview with NME they explained how the frenetic metal sounds of Mick Gordon’s Doom music influenced the game.

“The Doom soundtracks for the new games were definitely an inspiration. Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal are ridiculously good soundtracks – I was definitely channelling that,” said Stephenson. “I think the Doom soundtracks are still unmatched, just for the vibe, and I listened to them a lot when I was making the final boss theme.

“I would say some of the music in the game is the wildest Machine Girl stuff I’ve ever made. The second-to-last boss theme is a pretty extreme Machine Girl track. It’s this thrash metal thing with breakcore and all of these different breakdowns.”

Developed by Donut County designer Ben Esposito, Neon White is a game about dead people competing for a year-long place in heaven, instead of an eternity in hell. In the same interview, Esposito explained how the game’s line-up of freaks would be excellent for an anime.

“We really, really, really wanna make an anime,” said Esposito. “We have a whole pitch and everything. That would be the ultimate dream.”

Esposito added that he “absolutely” wants Machine Girl to return for the music, but with one change: “the credits are gonna have the DJ Sammy version of ‘Heaven’ playing at the end. It’ll be completely balls to the wall.”

