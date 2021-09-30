NewsGaming News Netflix acquires developer of ‘Oxenfree’ series After heavy rumours gave way to Netflix confirming it was fully getting into the games publishing business, it seems the first acquisition by the streaming giant has taken place, and it’s an indie developer called Night School Studio. By Adam Cook 30th September 2021 Watch More ‘Battlefield 2042’ open beta dates and PC specs revealed Netflix acquires developer of ‘Oxenfree’ series ‘Life is Strange: True Colors’ launches fundraiser for LGBTQ+ rights organisation OutRight Action Valve isn’t disabling old builds of games on Steam Amazon’s ‘New World’ has launched and seems stable so far Anyone can play ‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer this weekend for free