Netflix announces ‘Shadow And Bone: Destinies’ narrative RPG

Netflix has announced Shadow And Bone: Destinies, a narrative RPG coming to mobile.

Announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week, co-host Geoff Keighley revealed that “Shadow And Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG with roguelike elements based on the beloved show”.

Keighley went on to say that Shadow And Bone: Destinies will allow players to “make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

“In this game you play as your favourite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfil your destinies,” added co-host Mari Takahashi.

Shadow And Bone: Destinies is being created by Chimera Entertainment, and Netflix has revealed that it is currently “in early development”. The game will be available via Netflix Games, a mobile service that is free for existing Netflix subscribers.

Grishaverse rejoice! Our first game announced out of #GeekedWeek is a brand new Shadow & Bone game! Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG in early development. pic.twitter.com/vM2mwkpogp — Netflix Geeked is playing Poinpy #GeekedWeek (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the company made several other major announcements regarding mobile gaming. Besides Shadow And Bone: Destinies, Netflix is also working on games based on The Queen’s Gambit, Too Hot To Handle, and more.

The show also revealed that Devolver Digital is bringing three titles to Netflix Games. The announced titles include Reigns: Three Kingdoms, reverse city builder Terra Nil, and Poinpy – a vertical climber that was given a surprise launch today (June 10).

Two indie gems, Spiritfarer and Raji: An Ancient Epic, are also being brought to mobile for the first time via Netflix Games.

It’s been a busy week for gaming news, thanks to Summer Game Fest 2022. To catch up on any announcements you may have missed, check out our Summer of Games 2022 roundup.

For more information on the biggest indie games announced this week, check out our Devolver Digital recap and NME‘s roundup of every game that appeared at this year’s Day Of The Devs showcase.