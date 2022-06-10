Netflix announces ‘Shadow And Bone: Destinies’ narrative RPG

Netflix has announced Shadow And Bone: Destinies, a narrative RPG coming to mobile.

Announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week, co-host Geoff Keighley revealed that “Shadow And Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG with roguelike elements based on the beloved show”.

Keighley went on to say that Shadow And Bone: Destinies will allow players to “make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

“In this game you play as your favourite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfil your destinies,” added co-host Mari Takahashi.

Shadow And Bone: Destinies is being created by Chimera Entertainment, and Netflix has revealed that it is currently “in early development”. The game will be available via Netflix Games, a mobile service that is free for existing Netflix subscribers.

During Geeked Week, Netflix announced several upcoming games based on the company’s shows – including titles based on The Queen’s Gambit, Too Hot To Handle, and more.

It’s been a busy week for gaming news, thanks to Summer Game Fest 2022. To catch up on any announcements you may have missed, check out our Summer of Games 2022 roundup.