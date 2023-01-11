Netflix brings ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ to mobile

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is now available on mobile, thanks to Netflix.

Released last year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, the beat ‘em up side scroller was met with positive reviews and went on to sell over 1million copies in its first week.

Now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available to play on mobile from today (January 11).

Available via Netflix Gaming, Shredder’s Revenge is included as part of existing Netflix subscriptions.

To find it, search the title on the Netflix mobile app or click here to download the title.

According to Netflix, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge doesn’t use cloud saves [so] if you uninstall the game or play on a different device you’ll start from the beginning.”

At launch, Tribute Games’ narrative designer Yannick Belzil said that it was “extremely exciting” to have TMNT‘s original voice actors return to their roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

“These characters are somewhat set in stone, thanks to their performances. So for me, and all of us, it felt legitimising in a way to have their voices in the game,” said Belzil.

Last year, a new job listing suggested Netflix could be working on a “cloud gaming service” like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now to go alongside its mobile offering, which Netflix also expanded throughout 2022.

According to data though, fewer than one per cent of Netflix’s subscribers are currently playing the games included with the TV and film streaming service.

