Netflix has announced a new anime series based on Valve’s popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, DOTA.

The anime series, titled DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, will feature eight episodes according to a Deadline report. The series will follow the story of Davion, a Dragon Knight. During the course of his journey, Davion will reportedly encounter noble princess Mirana and powerful ancient Eldwurm, according to Deadline. The series will premier on March 25 exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

The series is being made in collaboration with Valve. It has also been confirmed that the show will be produced by Ashley Edward Miller, best known for her work on X-Men: First Class and Thor.

Miller said in a statement to Deadline: “Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favourite characters. The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is being animated by South Korea’s Studio Mir, which was worked on popular animated series such as The Legend Of Korra. Miller also shared on Twitter that the production process took two and a half years, and that she “couldn’t be prouder of this show, my team and my collaborators from @StudioMir2010”.

This is what I did on my summer vacation… for two and half years… I couldn’t be prouder of this show, my team and my collaborators from @StudioMir2010. Truly, they are the best in the world at what they do. https://t.co/I4zZgxkOPz — Ashley Edward Miller (@ashmasterzero) February 17, 2021

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is the latest game to be adapted into a series by Netflix. The streaming giant most recently announced in January that Tomb Raider is similarly being adapted into an animated series.

In September last year, Netflix and Capcom announced a new Resident Evil CG series, titled Infinite Darkness. The series is slated to premiere this year, although a firm release date has yet to be announced.