Netflix Games adds three more titles to mobile app

Netflix has shared that it’s added several new games to the company’s mobile gaming platform, Netflix Games.

Announced today (March 22), Netflix revealed that three new titles – This Is A True Story, Shattered Remastered, and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed – are available on Netflix Games as of now.

This Is A True Story was produced for free by Canadian developer Frosty Pop in order to support Charity: Water, an organisation that delivers clean water to developing countries. Sharing this theme, This Is A True Story is a narrative puzzle game game that follows an African woman trying to provide water for her family each day.

Shattered Remastered is a game by New Zealand-based developer PikPok. A press release from Netflix explains that the title is a brick-breaker that will include “dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics, power-ups, boss battles and special attacks”.

Finally, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed – also created by PikPok – sees players trying to fight off a growing number of zombies as they try to cross the world’s map.

Netflix Games launched back in November 2021, and included five games at launch – including several Stranger Things titles.

The company has been moving to acquire several studios in order to support Netflix Games – in September 2021, Netflix acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, and explained that it was “inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games”.

Netflix later said that it will be very selective with acquisitions in the future, and earlier this year shared that the company has entered a partnership with games agency RocketRide Games to help expand its library.

