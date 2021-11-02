Netflix Games app launches with two ‘Stranger Things’ titles

Netflix has released a Netflix Games app on the Google App store, which will offer five games – including two Stranger Things titles – from today (November 2).

Starting from today, Netflix Games will be available for all Netflix members, available on Android devices. The app will launch with the following five games:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Shooting Hoops

Before playing any of the games, users will be asked to verify their Netflix membership within the app.

Speaking in a press release, a Netflix spokesperson said the company is “excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today”. They also added that games within the app will not include adverts or any in-app payments, and will be included as part of existing memberships.

The company has been rolling out its gaming app since August, when it launched in Poland with two games. Since then, the mobile app has also launched across Italy and Spain.

Following rumours that Netflix would expand into gaming, the streaming giant acquired Oxenfree creator Night School Studio in September this year. At the time, Netflix said it was “in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience” and said it was acquired Night School Studio for its “commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record”.

After acquiring the studio, Netflix COO Gregory Peters said the company will be “opportunistic” about purchasing studios and had no plans to go on a “tearing, buying spree”.

