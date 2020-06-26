Netflix has teased a look for the upcoming ‘Cuphead’ TV show

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its animated series based on the game Cuphead.

News of the upcoming show was announced last year and is titled The Cuphead Show. It’s based on the game which is known for its challenging difficulty and elaborate bosses.

The teaser was posted on the company’s official Twitter page and delivers a brief insight into how the team is working on the show with some behind-the-scenes clips of production, while also broadcasting a few moments of footage of the finished result.

You can check out the teaser below:

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

Plot details are scarce, but the official description reads: “Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but persuadable brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

The game tasked players to defeat numerous brutal bosses after making a deal with the devil. Its main hook was the art-style which invoked the animation used in classic 1930s animations such as Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie.

The show is being produced by Netflix Animation and directors of the game Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will return as executive producers.

The Cuphead Show will join a roster of video-game adaptations that Netflix have produced such as The Witcher and Castlevania, both of which have received positive feedback from fans and critics.

Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving the Netflix treatment in the form of an anime. Titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime will tell a brand-new story and is set to release in 2022.