Netflix is working on a “cloud gaming service” alongside its mobile offerings

It seems that Netflix is working on a “cloud gaming service” to go alongside its current mobile offering.

Back in November 2021, Netflix released its Netflix Games App which offered five games, including two Stranger Things titles – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game – as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooter Hoops. Currently the app offers 18 titles but according to a report, that number could be as high as 50 by the end of 2022.

However, a new job listing suggests Netflix could also be working on a “cloud gaming service” like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now.

The company is hiring a senior software engineer with a focus on rendering engineering.

“We are looking for a rendering engineer to support our cloud gaming service,” reads the listing. “In this role, you will help optimise the rendering of games so we can render multiple games on our cloud gaming appliances. You will also assist with the development of SDKs to enable game developers to succeed in writing high-quality games for the Netflix cloud games ecosystem.”

“Bring your passion for games and joy of enabling others as we build our games experience. We are rapidly expanding new gaming offerings, so we are seeking a rendering engineer who is excited to help us lead the continued building and scaling of our efforts for our international audience,” continues the post.

The candidate needs to have “experience working with the Unity or Unreal game engines” while a history of game development is an advantage.

According to data though, fewer than one per cent of Netflix’s subscribers are currently playing the games included with the TV and film streaming service.

