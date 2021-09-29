Netflix purchases ‘Oxenfree’ creator Night School Studio

Netflix has announced that it has purchased Night School Studio, the development team behind Oxenfree.

Since expressing an interest in gaming, yesterday (September 28) Netflix announced that it has made its first purchase in the industry by acquiring Night School Studio. The studio is best known for creating Oxenfree, a game about some friends who accidentally open up a supernatural rift.

In a statement released by Netflix, the company announced that it is “in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world”. Netflix also explained why it chose to purchase Night School Studio:

“We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we built out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

📣 Small team of story-loving game people joins big team of game-loving story people, @Netflix.https://t.co/xJvtYUJVNZ — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 28, 2021

The statement adds that Netflix aims to “deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play”, and that these games will be available as part of a Netflix membership.

Discussing the acquisition, Night School Studio founder Sean Krankel has said that “our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing” and explained that as well as continuing to create Oxenfree 2, the studio will “keep cooking up new game worlds”. Krankel also said that the team “wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart”.

The next game by Night School Studio, Oxenfree 2, is scheduled to release in 2022. Earlier in the month, fans noticed that villains from the sequel were popping up in the original game alongside some creepy radio signals.

