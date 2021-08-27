Netflix rolls out video game subscription in Poland

Netflix subscribers in Poland can now access two mobile games for free as the service trials video game expansion.

The two games, Stranger Things 3 and Stranger Things 1984, are both tie-ins with the Stranger Things Netflix original, and were paid releases on the Android and Apple app stores.

The Netflix Geeked Twitter account launched the trial, saying it was “very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step”.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Netflix promised no ads as part of the subscription service, as well as no in-app purchases and no need to pay for the individual games.

Here’s what you can expect: – No ads

– No in-app purchases

– Games included with your Netflix membership We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

After a few ‘interactive’ episodes of shows like Black Mirror, Netflix announced they would be moving into video game streaming eventually. Game development jobs have appeared on the Netflix website, and according to a report from Bloomberg, the company intends to introduce games to the platform within the year.

