Netflix subscriptions will soon include three ‘Grand Theft Auto’ games

Netflix Games is adding three Grand Theft Auto games to their library on December 14.

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will all be joining Netflix’s game catalog on December 14, in the form of the definitive edition releases of the games.

They join titles such as Poinpy, Oxenfree, Into The Breach, and Kentucky Route Zero on the service, with over 80 different games available to play on a mobile device as long as you have a Netflix membership. The three GTA titles are by far the biggest titles that Netflix has added to the service, however, and with GTA VI receiving its first trailer in early December, it’s likely to get more eyes on the service overall.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released in 2021, and was received poorly. Fans complained about poor upscaling and remastering, with new bugs and issues cropping up that weren’t previously in any of the games, along with not really fixing any already existing issues.

NME reviewed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy when it launched, calling it “nostalgic fun in a broken package”. Our writer, Jordan Oloman, stated that the games felt “far from the ultimate version of these great games right now”, writing that “the visual overhaul has summoned scores of new problems that make the package difficult to recommend in its current state.”

“You’d be much better off waiting for patches and updates that will hopefully bring the Trilogy up to scratch,” he added.

