Netflix to reportedly offer almost 50 mobile games this year

Netflix will reportedly offer close to 50 mobile games as part of its subscription service by the end of 2022.

Netflix has previously shared how it’s looking to explore video games for its subscription model going forward, with it recently announcing that it would be releasing a mobile game version of the popular tabletop-card game Exploding Kittens, as well as a new animated show, this year.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, an anonymous source told the publication that Netflix is looking to explore content opportunities surrounding video games “from every direction” but will be sticking to mobile platforms for now.

The company will reportedly offer nearly 50 mobile games by the end of the year for all iOS and Android devices, but they will only be available for Netflix subscribers.

In November 2021, Netflix released its Netflix Games App which offered the first five games, including two Stranger Things titles – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game – as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooter Hoops.

Just last month, three additional titles were released, including This Is A True Story, Shattered Remastered, and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed. Right now, Netflix users have access to 18 games so it’s possible another 30 will arrive before the end of the year.

In terms of collaborating with the games industry, Netflix has also created spin-off TV shows based on some of the most popular video games, such as The Witcher (based on the books and games by the same name) the animated show Arcane (which is a prequel to the MOBA from Riot Games, League Of Legends), and Castlevania.

