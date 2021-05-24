Netflix is reportedly looking to expand into video games

Netflix is reportedly looking to expand its services into the video game sector.

According to a report by The Information, the video streaming company is allegedly searching to recruit an executive to lead a possible video game division. The publication claims that Netflix has also been in talks with several “veteran game industry executives” about taking up the position.

In addition, the streaming company is also allegedly looking at launching a “bundle” video game service similar to Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade, which the tech giant launched in September 2019, gives subscribers access to over 100 games for US$4.99 a month.

Netflix seemed to confirm its intention to expand into video games in a statement to Polygon. “Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering… So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

This is not the first time Netflix has experimented with video game-like content. It has previously launched gaming-inspired experiences, such as 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and an interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2020.

In addition, the company has also produced several series based on video game franchises such as DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Castlevania, The Witcher and more.

