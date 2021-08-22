NetherRealm reportedly working on ‘Mortal Kombat 12’ over ‘Injustice 3’

NetherRealm Studios is reportedly working on Mortal Kombat 12 instead of Injustice 3, as the studio faces being separated from DC superhero licence holders Warner Bros Games.

Journalist Jeff Grubb – who has a good track history with leaks and insider information – has claimed that NetherRealm is working on creating Mortal Kombat 12 instead of Injustice 3. Speaking as part of a new Giant Bomb video, Grubb stated the following:

“It lines up with the reality and it lines up with what I’ve heard, where Mortal Kombat 12 would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will make money, it will sell well…Mortal Kombat 11 was great, it’s doing great, but if you come out with Mortal Kombat 12 it will also sell and do well.” (Thanks, VCG)

The studio is reportedly choosing to work on a new Mortal Kombat entry over another Injustice game due to Nether Realm’s uncertain relationship with WB Games – which holds licences for the characters used in the superhero fighting game.

Elaborating, Grubb said prioritizing Mortal Kombat 12 over Injustice 3 means “you don’t have to use any of these Batman or Superman characters that might be tied up in licensing if you try to get rid of NetherRealm or sell it to whoever”.

Earlier in the year, NetherRealm confirmed that the studio was moving to focus on an unannounced game, and there would be no more DLC for Mortal Kombat 11.

The decision likely follows news that Warner Bros Games is reportedly being split up following a merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. A spokesperson for AT&T stated that “some of the gaming arm will stay with AT&T and some will go with the new company”, however didn’t specify which studios would be leaving.

If true, this means that licencing availability for the characters necessary to make Injustice 3 could be up in the air, meaning Mortal Kombat 12 is the safer title to work on as uncertainty looms.

