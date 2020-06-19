NetherRealm Studios is working on new ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Injustice’ games

NetherRealm Studios has seemingly begun work on new instalments for two of its most popular video game franchises: Mortal Kombat and Injustice.

The news stems from a new job listing posted on the WB Games career site. The company is looking for a Principal Software Engineer in Graphics to help “drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises”.

“As a Principal Graphics Engineer, you will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of your peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5 and Xbox Series X,” the listing reads.

Advertisement

A next-gen release for either franchises was all but inevitable, given how commercially and financially successful the franchises have been for the company. Mortal Kombat head Ed Boon has also previously praised the PS5 and Xbox Series X saying that “I think people are underestimating the impact that the almost zero loading time is going to have.”

The last Injustice game was released in 2017, while the latest Mortal Kombat was released last year. The game received its first DLC last month with Aftermath. Aftermath introduced players to a brand-new story campaign, the debut of Alex Murphy aka RoboCop and the return of familiar characters and Friendship finishers.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Injustice 2 is currently available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

In other gaming news, EA has announced the long-awaited of Skate, as well as FIFA 21, and seven Nintendo Switch ports of its games over the course of the next 12 months.