Following a recent leak, Ubisoft has now confirmed that the new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available to download from August 13, despite previous rumours suggesting the update would release earlier.

Called Siege of Paris, the expansion will retell the Viking invasion of France in 845 AD. According to Ubisoft, “players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia.

“During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future,”

Advertisement

The Siege of Paris will also apparently “mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favourite Black Box Missions.” These missions will see players “have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target.”

Sharpen your axe and prepare for war! The Sigrblot Season kicks off this week with a new time-limited festival, activities & more! 🤩 Sigrblot Festival (July 29-Aug 19)

🎁 1H sword as reward

🔥 The Siege of Paris (Aug 12) #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 26, 2021

It has also been announced that the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.0 update will give players access to Sigrblot Festival, an event running from July 29 to August 19.

The festival will include three new activities. First up is Test Your Metal where “players can hone their skills using a variety of weapons in brawl-like matches”.

Elsewhere in War Games “Alwin brings his Orlog set to challenge Eivor during the festivities, so gather your gods,” while Fight or Flyte is a battle of wits that could see you doubling your festival tokens, which can of course be exchanged for exclusive rewards such as a one-handed sword.

Players looking to partake in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla event need to have reached England, completed one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and be at least Settlement Level 2 to take part.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft has also said recently that year two of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will ‘surpise’ players. Chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet said the game should have “a very ambitious and surprising second year of content for the first time in the franchise’s history.”