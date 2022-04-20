New book to explore the queer community of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

It’s been confirmed that indie publishers 404 Ink will be releasing a new book exploring the queer community of Dungeons & Dragons later this year.

They Came To Slay: The Queer Culture Of DnD is written by Thom James Carter and is set for release July 2022.

A description of the book reads: “Queer people have always played Dungeons & Dragons, but since the mid-2010s, the queer dice-rolling magic and might-wielding contingent have been taking up more space.

“They Came To Slay investigates just how the game became such a powerful mechanic for queer people to examine, explore, and come to terms with who they are, and how they want to lead their lives in real and imagined worlds alike,” it continues.

incredibly excited to announce that I’m writing a book! THEY CAME TO SLAY: THE QUEER CULTURE OF DnD—which is a part of the wonderful @404Ink's new Inklings series—will be published later this year. 🗡💕🪄 pic.twitter.com/RJGcWg918r — thom (@thomjamescarter) April 4, 2022

They Came To Slay is part of 404 Ink’s 2022 Inklings series, a collection of eight books roughly 112 pages in length. Elsewhere in the series is Now Go: On Grief And Studio Ghibli by Karl Thomas, No Dice: Gambling And Risk in Modern Culture by Nathan Charles and The Loki Variations: The Man, The Myth, The Mischief by Karl Johnson. Preorder them here.

Speaking about the series, 404 Ink said: “Basically, big ideas in compact books. Maybe you’re not really familiar with them, maybe you want to learn more but don’t know where to start. The answer: here.”

“Where our first titles navigated fashion to education, hip hop and far beyond, this year dives into eight further incredible topics from the queer legacy of Dungeons & Dragons to loving male survivors, the radical potential of female friendship, to adult adoptive identities. Each navigates a large topic, guided by the authors’ personal perspective.”

