New ‘Call Of Duty’ game to be revealed “fairly soon”, says Activision president

This year’s Call Of Duty game may be revealed “fairly soon,” according to Activision president Rob Kostich.

Kostich announced the news during a recent Activision Blizzard earnings call, in the process revealing that the game – reportedly titled Black Ops Cold War according to a recent leak – is being developed by Treyarch Studios and Raven Software.

“Treyarch and Raven are coming up with the next premium game, and [we’re] obviously very excited about what they’re working on, and we do think fans are gonna absolutely love it,” Kostich said during the conference call.

“The game looks incredible right now and internally people are having a ton of fun playing across its campaign mode as well as the online modes that the developers are very well known for,” he added. “And so, all I can say in terms of timing is: I suspect you’ll be hearing more about this fairly soon.”

Following the call, Treyarch Studios took to Twitter to share the news, confirming that it is “looking forward” to talking about what the team’s working on with Raven Software. The two companies last worked together on 2018’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

It’s official. Looking forward to showing you what we’ve been cooking up with @RavenSoftware! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 4, 2020

Kostich also hinted that this year’s Call Of Duty reveal may come through Warzone. He said that “Warzone in particular is not only a great game experience, it’s also a great platform for us to share new franchise news and information directly with our community, like we haven’t done before”.

“Warzone has caused us to rethink how, when and even where we reveal our upcoming titles, so we can’t wait to share with the community and we think it’s going to be very different and more engaging than anything we’ve ever done before,” he added.

Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is set to kick off on August 5. The season update is available to pre-load on PlayStation now.