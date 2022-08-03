New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend

It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship.

A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.

The news was confirmed by Infinity Ward, who shared the tweet alongside the eyes emoji.

Advertisement

It’s not known what this new information will entail, so fans will need to head to the Call Of Duty League YouTube Channel on Sunday (August 7) at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST to find out.

It was confirmed last month that viewers of the Call Of Duty League Championship will also be in with a chance of winning free beta codes. Those that tune into the Sunday event on the competition’s YouTube channel will be eligible to receive a free code as a drop.

There’s still no confirmed window for the beta. The beta will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for anyone who pre-orders the game, and digital pre-orders will get automatic access when the beta drops.

Developer Infinity Ward also recently confirmed that all those with access to the beta on PlayStation will get to play before any other platform.

Advertisement

Activision Blizzard has also made it clear that any experience or progress from the beta will not be carried over to the full game when it releases later this year – here’s everything we currently know about the beta so far.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 2022.

In other news, it’s been confirmed by legendary actor Malcolm McDowell that the release of stealth horror-shooter Gloomwood has been pushed back by a few weeks.