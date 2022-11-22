New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map

A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”.

Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”

Now, a gaming clan called ‘Euphoria’ is breaking the game with a glitch that’s been coined as “G Walking”, which makes soldiers run around on all fours at speed.

You can watch a clip of what the trick looks like below.

This group of kids is continuing to break CoD MW2 movement… with what they now call the G Walk Bruh pic.twitter.com/FrdlCBua4I — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 21, 2022

The group is reportedly yet to share publicly how to pull off the trick.

Earlier this month, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduced the Shoot House map as part of its first major update. However, players reported issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map.

Meanwhile, last week Warzone 2.0 players encountered a bug that locked them out of the game unless they pirchased Modern Warfare 2.

While Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 both share a client launcher, the two games exist independently of each other, players do not need to own Modern Warfare 2, or any other Call of Duty product in order to play.

Following the release of Warzone 2.0 last week, the free-to-play battle royale already received a “mostly negative” rating on Steam.