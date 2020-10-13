Infinity Ward is releasing a new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare update that will allow PC players to uninstall specific modes and free up storage space.

The function is set to arrive alongside patch 1.28, which launches tomorrow (October 14) at 7am BST. It will allow players to free up storage space by uninstalling specific modes from the hefty game, which, according to PC Gamer, has grown so large that it no longer fits on a 250GB SSD.

The feature was announced on Twitter by Paul Haile, Modern Warfare’s production director. “Tomorrow’s update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners,” he wrote.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) October 12, 2020

The option to uninstall specific modes was made available to console players in June this year. It allowed users to remove specific data packs, which grant access to modes like special ops, multiplayer or campaign.

It’s currently unknown what else patch 1.28 will introduce to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, the update is now available for pre-load on PlayStation 4, and weighs in at around 10GB.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Activision had reportedly banned around 20,000 player accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. The ban wave, which took place in late September, had supposedly targeted players who used a cheat called EngineOwning.

In other Call Of Duty news, Activision recently gave fans a first look at the new Zombies mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The upcoming mode will take place a new narrative in a location known as Die Maschine.