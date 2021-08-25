New ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ trailer reveals extended gameplay demo

Call of Duty: Vanguard just debuted a brand-new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live featuring an extended gameplay demo.

Developer Sledgehammer Games has given us a peek at the upcoming Call of Duty game in the latest trailer – revealing an extended look at one woman’s mission to liberate Stalingrad.

Polina Petrova, an expert sniper from the 138th Rifle Division, is based on the real-life World War 2 fighter Lyudmila Pavlichenko. Here, she takes on a stealth mission through the newly Nazi-occupied Stalingrad.

As you can see, this is a rather extended look at Call of Duty: Vanguard and its gameplay, with a focus on Polina and her sniping skills. It’s also our first real look at the game, with an exciting jaunt through enemy territory.

It’s also our first glimpse of the single-player campaign, and with a dramatic escape through a collapsing building, it looks as though Vanguard will bring some pretty epic (not to mention heroic) moments.

Expect plenty more reveals like this in the months to come, with several other playable characters available across the single-player campaign. But as a first glimpse at Vanguard and its gameplay, this is already shaping up to be a pretty dramatic entry.

Thankfully, it won’t be too long before we can get our hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard with an early alpha demo available to anyone with a PlayStation from August 27 to August 29. It will even include the new battle royale mode, Champion Hill, which pits small teams against each other in a round-robin deathmatch tournament.

