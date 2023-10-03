New ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ map teased ahead of full reveal

Activision is set to show off the new map for Call Of Duty: Warzone in the upcoming Call of Duty: Next livestream.

Per the publisher’s post to X/Twitter, the event will include a new look at Zombies in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, its other multiplayer modes and new Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile content.

From the looks of it, the map is a port with several container cranes situated along the dockside stretch. There are also docked ships with containers on them and one is part of the way out into the water.

Check it out below.

Premiering live at #CODNext on October 5 at 9AM PT 🗓️#MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, Call of Duty #Warzone, and Warzone Mobile 💥 pic.twitter.com/PcjZlbAJR9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 1, 2023

As Activision has only revealed this image, it’s unknown whether or not players would be able to reach this one or how many of the numerous containers are accessible for tactical assaults on other opponents.

It has however assured that the community will learn more about the map with “live gameplay” and a “game features deep dive with [Raven Software]” in the showcase.

Regarding Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies, the gameplay trailer will premiere during the presentation, having whetted fans’ appetites with the cinematic story trailer released in September.

Call Of Duty: Next is scheduled at 5.00pm BST on October 5 and will be available through the series’ official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Recently, Activision revealed the Halloween-themed content that is on its way to Call Of Duty: Warzone in Season 6.

The Haunting will add “frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares” to the game.

Operation Nightmare, Vondead, Zombie Royale and Lockdown will all go live on October 17 with lots of exclusive seasonal extras for players to earn. Additionally, all lootable containers in Al Mazrah or Vondead have the capacity to trigger a jumpscare to keep the players on their toes.

