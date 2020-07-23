New ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ teaser shows the inside of the stadium

Infinity Ward has released a new cryptic teaser for Call Of Duty: Warzone, in the lead-up to the upcoming Season 5.

The clip, which was sent to popular Twitch streamer Tyler “TeePee” Polchow, features security footage from inside the stadium – which has been unavailable to players since the game launched. The camera pans, showing off a bar counter and a giant logo before a loud bang causes the footage to shake and eventually cut to black.

Watch the clip below.

What's gonna happen in season 5!? pic.twitter.com/FodsPkOymv — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) July 21, 2020

Advertisement

The video is the second such teaser Infinity Ward has sent out in recent weeks, following another clip that was sent to streamer Nickmercs. That video seemed to hint at the addition of trains to the game, alongside footage of a helicopter flying overhead.

Both teasers also feature an August 5, 2020 timestamp, which is when the current Battle Pass is set to end. The launch of new Warzone seasons usually coincides with the end of the current Battle Pass, although an official release date for Season 5 has yet to be confirmed.

The clips also seem to corroborate a report from VGC, which claimed that the upcoming season would “include a revamp of the game’s large football stadium to include an open interior”, as well as the addition of “a loot-filled train”.

The changes are supposedly part of Infinity Ward’s efforts to move the Verdansk map closer to the next Call Of Duty, which is said to be set during the Cold War. Call Of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Infinity Ward released a playlist update for Call Of Duty: Warzone that removed Battle Royale Stimulus Trios and reintroduced Plunder Trios. A new weapon bundle and a minor patch were also added.