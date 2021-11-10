New ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ update adds Riptide changes

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the popular FPS from Valve Corporation, has just added some Operation Riptide changes in a new update.

The new update adds themed autograph capsules, a new music kit, and a whole batch of changes to two Counter-Strike: Global Offensive maps – Insertion II and Extraction.

The patch, which went live yesterday on November 9, tweaked both of these maps which were added as part of the Operation Riptide update.

Extraction gets the biggest number of updates, including:

Upgrades to middle, visually and to the gameplay.

Fixed loud door sound.

Added a powerful self-boost at the T side of middle.

Cubby at middle is now deeper.

Added a new piece of cover in the wine room hallway.

Windows at middle are now broken into pieces due to a classic smoke grenade issue. Before, players were visible inside the smoke when close to the breakable windows.

Removed raised planters at CT spawn and middle.

Changed some building architecture.

More glass is now breakable.

Removed clipping atop the coushin boxes at T main allowing for a new boost spot.

Replaced nodraw on rooftops with roof textures.

Lowered volume of the helicopter.

Small tweaks to clipping around the map.

Updated radar image.

Insertion II gets far fewer updates, but significantly the hostage rescue zone has been tweaked. Updates include:

Tweaked hostage rescue zone making it smaller around the back side.

Fixed issue behind pizza where weapons fell through the ground.

Added one extra cubicle and desk in orange office.

Fixed so you can fit inside the top of the slide in playground.

Removed glass from the salad bar prop in Pizza that was unbreakable.

Various graphical, clipping and collision issues fixed.

Additionally, a new “Flashbang Dance” has been added to the game and is available to purchase as well as Stockholm 2021 Autograph Capsules for Champions and Finalists.

A full list of updates can be found at the official patch notes.

