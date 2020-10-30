New ‘Days Gone’ patch reportedly improves its performance for the PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new update for open-world zombie survival game Days Gone that reportedly prepares it to run smoother on the PS5.

The patch was first noticed by Push Square and clocks in at a massive 25GB. The update doesn’t introduce anything new by way of gameplay or content, but instead, it focuses exclusively on performance. According to the patch notes, per Push Square, the update adds operation stability improvements. Other changes include the fixing of crashing issues, framerate drop and lag issues, and overall game stability.

It is worth nothing that other first-party PlayStation exclusives such as The Last Of Us Remastered have received similar updates, which have been confirmed to improve the quality of the game on the upcoming next-gen console. Similarly, God Of War will receive a boosted version on the PS5 with higher framerates and will support save file transfers from the PS4 to the PS5.

Days Gone will be playable on PS5 via the platform’s recently announced PlayStation Plus Collection, which features a slew of first- and third-party games such as Ratchet & Clank, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Batman: Arkham Knight and more.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch on November 12 in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. The rest of the world will receive the next-gen console on November 19.

Earlier this week, Sony’s executive deputy president and chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, revealed that the company expects to sell over 7.6million PS5 units by March 31, 2021.