New ‘Dead Space’ remake livestream reveals release window

According to its developer, the Dead Space remake will officially launch in early 2023.

During a livestream on Friday, developers at EA Motive confirmed that it is aiming for an early 2023 release date after weeks of speculation. The livestream also offered a look into how the team is improving the audio of the original Dead Space.

“We want to make sure that we’re in a place where the game we’re gonna deliver is gonna be delivering on the expectations of fans,” explained Dead Space remake senior producer Philippe Ducharme.

Advertisement

“Right now, we’ll say, early next year. We have a date in mind,” before adding, “we’re…actually just a couple weeks away from doing our first full walkthrough of the game”. Ducharme pointed out, “we’re still pre-alpha, but we believe we’re gonna be in a solid position..to meet the date that we have in mind”.

The livestream is available in full on YouTube. Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and audio director Olivier Asselin spent some of it discussing the game’s audio. They highlighted how weapons like the iconic Plasma Cutter will sound and how breathing and even heart rate will add to the game’s atmosphere.

Protagonist Isaac Clarke’s dialogue will also change depending on how tired he is. The system that implements these features is known as A.L.I.V.E. The letters break down to stand for Adrenaline, Limbic System Response, Intelligent Dialog, Vitals, and Exertions.

Clarke will have three variations of each line depending on his current state, with those variations including Normal, Fatigued, and Injured. In the original game, Clarke was a silent protagonist compared to later instalments.

Advertisement

The livestream ended with plans for EA Motive to provide another developer update sometime in May. That update will focus on the Dead Space remake’s art design.

Last August, EA Motive showed off early pre-production footage of the game. It highlighted some of the changes and improvements being made. These included improved dismemberments within the game.

In other gaming news, a major Dying Light 2 update has improved the game’s ending sequences.