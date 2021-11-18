New ‘Deathloop’ patch adds plenty of new features

Deathloop, the hit time loop fps from Arkane Studios, just got its second update, including several improvements and much-requested features.

The patch, which is available right now on PC and PlayStation 5, adds several cool new features, including improved NPC reactions, UI tweaks and more.

Most importantly, it adds field of view and motion blur options, which were previously only available in the PC version of Deathloop, to the PS5 version.

“Added Field-of-View and motion-blur options,” reads the official patch notes. “We continue to listen to community feedback and explore more quality of life and accessibility options for a future update.”

NPC reactions have also improved, so they should react more realistically to gunfire and players creeping up behind them. NPC improvements include:

NPCs now react to bullets passing close by, such as headshots that miss

NPCs now react when another is assassinated close by

NPCs now hear better and react faster to nearby footfalls

NPCs under fire no longer move to take cover if the player is too close

NPCs can now deduce the direction from which a grenade was thrown

NPCs no longer stop trying to kill Colt if Julianna uses Nexus to link him to them

As well as NPC issues, the new update also fixes a range of problems with the multiplayer Invasion mode, which sees players invade other players’ games to take them down.

Colt dropping the game now counts as a win for a player-controlled Julianna

AI-controlled Julianna is now more reactive to Colt’s actions

The antenna that Colt must hack to escape now takes slightly longer to hack

AFK players are tagged

Colt players who linger in Colt’s tunnels for too long are automatically tagged and that causes the tunnel doors to open

Higher chance that you will invade players on your Friends list while they are playing in ‘Online mode’

Strelak Sapper Charges thrown by NPCs that Julianna has attacked will no longer create false Colt tags for Julianna

Players now properly hear audio reactions from the opposing player during melee

Strelak Sapper Charges will now stick to Julianna as they do to other NPCs

The new Deathloop patch also includes a range of additional updates and fixes. Full details can be found in the official patch notes.

