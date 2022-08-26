New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones

Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult.

Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the Burning Hells every hour, leading to a nightmarish zone populated by monsters at least two levels higher than that of the player. The experience and loot dropped by killing these monsters will be at its level, making it a valuable addition for players who aren’t afraid of a rough time.

Players that usually repeatedly farm Baal, Diablo or Nihlathak will now have Terror Zones as another challenging, varied option. According to a blog post from Blizzard, players will be told about current Terror Zones when joining a game with the mode enabled via the chat box.

Blizzard says it hopes this new mode will “inject additional fun into Diablo 2: Resurrected” but also notes that this is a trial period and “to ensure Terror Zones provide an experience that best serves our players, we will need your assistance and urge you to provide any feedback you may have.”

In addition to Terror Zones, patch 2.5 includes mechanical changes, bug fixes and quality of life improvements. The patch went live yesterday (August 25) for players who opted into the PTR. In order to participate, players can select the drop-down menu in-game above the ‘play’ button in the Battle.net launcher. The option should then appear to install the PTR.

