New ‘Elden Ring’ cinematic trailer highlights a foreboding world

A new cinematic trailer for Elden Ring has been released, explaining more of the game’s backstory.

The video was launched at The Game Awards last night and is narrated by the game’s storyteller. It provided a closer look at the demigods who rule over the Lands Between – the place in which the game will be set.

The three minute trailer suggests a fairly foreboding and doomed land, as players would expect given the game is made in collaboration with George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame.

The somewhat sinister voiceover asks “what could the demigods hope to win by warring?” at one point. Near the end, we finally get to see what she looks like – a somewhat ghostly form with a rather cool hat.

It’s a deeply atmospheric cinematic trailer available on YouTube. It follows last month’s 19-minute gameplay preview video which offered insight into what to expect from playing the game.

Made by FromSoftware, expectations are high thanks to the company previously working on Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Oh, and a little franchise known as the Souls series – comprising of Demon’s Souls and the Dark Souls games. Expect it to be gruellingly tough yet wondrously satisfying then. Or at least that’s the hope.

Recently, the game was delayed to February 25 2022, a month later than originally planned. Bandai Namco has already revealed that it expects the game to sell 4million copies in its first month of release.

When it launches, Elden Ring will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In other gaming news from The Game Awards, the long-rumoured Sonic Frontiers is in fact a real game. Sega has called it an “open-zone-inspired” take on the series, and a first look is drawing comparisons to Breath Of The Wild.