New EU law could force Apple to allow “sideloading” of apps like ‘Fortnite’

A new EU law that is close to being sworn-in would mean that games like Fortnite, that aren’t on Apple devices right now, could be “sideloaded” – essentially giving smartphone owners more freedom with their devices.

As reported by The Verge (thanks, VGC), the new law has received a provisional agreement of its conditions by EU Parliament and Council negotiators. This means that thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), games that are currently unavailable on Apple devices may have found a way to get back there.

European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told The Verge that “We believe that the owner of a smartphone should have the freedom to choose how to use it. This freedom includes being able to opt for alternative sources of apps on your smartphone”.

Barhrke also said that “With the DMA, a smartphone owner would still be able to enjoy safe and secure services of the default app store on their smartphones. On top of that, if a user so chooses, the DMA would allow a smartphone owner to also opt for other safe app stores”.

Aside from games like Fortnite, this decision has far wider implications. For example, you could (technically) sideload things like the Google Play Android store. It would also mean developers could circumnavigate the App Store entirely and have people pay for games or in-game transactions directly to the developer.

“Sideloading” apps is the process of installing a third-party app onto your device, essentially bypassing any “on-device” security or protocols. Apps will often be sideloaded using USB devices or memory cards. Many devices support this process, such as Valve’s Steam Deck, which allows you to “sideload” games that aren’t native to Steam.

Apple is highly likely to fight any decision that is made supporting this new law, especially giving the legal fight between itself and Fortnite developer, Epic Games. The Verge thinks a decision on this law could be made as early as October.

